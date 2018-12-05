Trump Shakes Obama, Michelle’s Hand At H.W.’s Funeral

President Donald Trump shook former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s hands while taking his seat at the funeral of George H.W. Bush.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are seated alongside the Obama’s in the same row as all other former living presidents. The gathering of the current and former U.S. leaders is an extraordinary moment in U.S. history, marking the first time all of the men have been in the same room together.

Former President George W. Bush will eulogize his father at the state funeral along with former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, and H.W. biographer Jon Meacham.

The president tweeted ahead of the ceremony that he was looking forward to the state funeral and that he is looking at it as a celebration of his life.

Looking forward to being with the Bush family. This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2018

H.W.’s casket was led to the National Cathedral from the U.S. Capitol rotunda, where it has laid in state for nearly 36 hours. Thousands of Americans came to pay their respects to H.W.’s body, including the president and first lady late Monday evening. Trump saluted the casket while Melania held her hand over her heart. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Following the state funeral, Bush’s body will be loaded aboard Air Force One for another memorial service in Houston, Texas. The casket will then be placed aboard a train toward its final resting place in College Station, Texas at H.W.’s presidential library.