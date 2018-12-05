Urban Meyer Used To Have A Wicked Mustache Back In The Day. The Photo Is Mind-Blowing

Urban Meyer had an epic mustache once upon a time.

Darren Rovell recently tweeted a picture of the soon-to-be former Ohio State coach from 1986, and he had the facial hair you’d expect out of the kind of man coming to steal your girlfriend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look at the epic shot below.

Urban Meyer’s first days as a college coach (as a graduate assistant with Ohio State in 1986) and today. pic.twitter.com/XgXN1WLY7u — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 4, 2018

Does that look like the face of a coach that would go on and win three national titles or does it look like a guy who leaves every party with whoever he wants?

Hell, I’m even getting more of a fighter jet pilot vibe from him than I am future football coaching legend.

This is why Urban Meyer is such an interesting dude, despite the fact I don’t even like the guy. He just seems like a larger than life personality. One day he’s rocking a mustache for the ages, and the next he’s winning multiple national titles.

That’s about as alpha as it gets.

It wasn’t about the championships.

It wasn’t about the trophies.

It wasn’t about the records or the awards or the glory. It was always about the players. On behalf of the countless student-athletes whose lives you have enhanced, thank you, @OSUCoachMeyer. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fdDe7TRA4r — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 5, 2018

I feel like now I have no choice but to grow a mustache myself just to prove that I can’t be outdone by an Ohio State man.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter