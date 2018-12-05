Urban Meyer Used To Have A Wicked Mustache Back In The Day. The Photo Is Mind-Blowing

David Hookstead | Reporter

Urban Meyer had an epic mustache once upon a time.

Darren Rovell recently tweeted a picture of the soon-to-be former Ohio State coach from 1986, and he had the facial hair you’d expect out of the kind of man coming to steal your girlfriend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look at the epic shot below.

Does that look like the face of a coach that would go on and win three national titles or does it look like a guy who leaves every party with whoever he wants?

Hell, I’m even getting more of a fighter jet pilot vibe from him than I am future football coaching legend.

This is why Urban Meyer is such an interesting dude, despite the fact I don’t even like the guy. He just seems like a larger than life personality. One day he’s rocking a mustache for the ages, and the next he’s winning multiple national titles.

That’s about as alpha as it gets.

I feel like now I have no choice but to grow a mustache myself just to prove that I can’t be outdone by an Ohio State man.

Tags : darren rovell ohio state buckeyes urban meyer
