USC Makes Massive Football Coaching Hire. How Will It Help Their Program?

Kliff Kingsbury is headed to USC to serve as the new offensive coordinator for the Trojans.

The decision kind of flew under the radar Monday during all the Urban Meyer chaos, but it seems like it’s more than a done deal, according to multiple reports.

This is an outstanding hire for USC. The Trojans had an incredibly disappointing season in 2018, and only won five games. That’s not what USC football is about at all.

The Trojans desperately need an injection of life and energy into Clay Helton’s program. That’s exactly what hiring Kingsbury will do. He brings more offensive skills with him than just about anybody else in the country. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Things might not have worked out perfectly for Kingsbury at Texas Tech, but Lubbock, Texas isn’t exactly the easiest place to win in the world of college football.

Now, he’s at one of the best places in all of America. He’s going to pour the points on.

Let’s not forget this is the coach that oversaw the development of Johnny Manziel, Patrick Mahomes, Case Keenum and Baker Mayfield for a short time. He just pumps out talent and points. This is a great hire for USC, and I’d bet a lot of money they’re going to bounce back big time in 2019.

P.S.: pray for the ladies of Los Angeles. They’re not going to stand a chance if Kingsbury decides to cut loose on the town.

