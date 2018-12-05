Kevin Durant Pokes Fun At His Epic Courtside Meltdown In Hysterical Fashion

Your first name

Upon further review it appears that Warriors star Kevin Durant actually does have the capacity to laugh.

The two-time NBA champion, who was fined $25,000 last month for telling a heckling fan to “watch the f****** game and shut the f*** up,” even deigned to defend himself following the display (which was caught on camera), calling the fan “corny” and weak.” (RELATED: This NBA Player Had One Of The Dirtiest Games On Record. Should He Be Suspended Indefinitely?)

In case you haven’t seen the wild exhibition, here it is:

Kevin Durant has been fined 25k for telling this Mavs fan to “Watch the f–king game & shut the f–k up” (via carson_landes/IG) pic.twitter.com/F4UTWYwzcc — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) November 21, 2018

But during Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Durant proved he at least has a semblance of a sense of humor by recreating the scene he created last month:

We’re just glad he had a moment of clarity. It looks better on him.

