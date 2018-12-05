Kevin Durant Pokes Fun At His Epic Courtside Meltdown In Hysterical Fashion

Jena Greene | Reporter

Upon further review it appears that Warriors star Kevin Durant actually does have the capacity to laugh.

The two-time NBA champion, who was fined $25,000 last month for telling a heckling fan to “watch the f****** game and shut the f*** up,” even deigned to defend himself following the display (which was caught on camera), calling the fan “corny” and weak.” (RELATED: This NBA Player Had One Of The Dirtiest Games On Record. Should He Be Suspended Indefinitely?)

In case you haven’t seen the wild exhibition, here it is:

But during Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Durant proved he at least has a semblance of a sense of humor by recreating the scene he created last month:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Watch the game and shut up.” – KD. (via @davisbish)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

We’re just glad he had a moment of clarity. It looks better on him.

golden sate warriors kevin durant national basketball association
