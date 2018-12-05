This Woman’s Tinder Date Changed Her Life Forever. Read What Her Date Gave Her

A 22-year-old California woman received what will almost certainly be one of the most meaningful gifts of her life from none other than her Tinder date.

It all started two years ago when Cheyenne HanLee, 22, swiped right on her now-boyfriend Gavin Geragawa. The two hit it off and started dating. But a few months into their relationship, Cheyenne collapsed when they were out to dinner one night. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television, Finishes The Show)

“When I first got Tinder, I didn’t believe that I was sick because my illness is invisible. No one else, including myself, could see that I was sick but I could feel it,” HanLee told The Daily Mail. “Most people don’t live to that point, I would have died in a few days if I didn’t go to the hospital when I did.”

Doctors told Cheyenne she had kidney failure and was operating at only 2 percent kidney function. She needed a transplant almost immediately. And without hesitation, Gavin got tested to see if he was a match to donate his own kidney to his new girlfriend.

“I already knew I wanted to get tested at that point, but I couldn’t really do anything for a while because there’s a process to get on the transplant list,” he explained. He ended up being a match.

Cheyenne obviously didn’t expect it.

“I was really sick; we didn’t talk about the transplant – I just thought I was going to die,” she said. “I never thought I would have found Gavin through this dating app, and now we are here and he’s giving me his kidney – it’s kind of crazy.”

The two had a successful surgery in October. And now that they’re both healthy and recovered, Gavin says he doesn’t regret a thing.

MY TRANSPLANT SURGERY IS SOON. My amazing boyfriend is giving me his kidneyhe’s already in surgery getting it removed pic.twitter.com/HxS7T7VQKL — Chey(TRANSPLANT RECIPIENT) (@kidneyforchey) October 24, 2018

“When people ask the question of why I’m doing this, I tell them it’s not a question of why, but rather, how can I not? I don’t think I’m special, I think anybody in my position would do the same thing,” he said. “Regular 22 year olds aren’t supposed to suffer like she has – I’ll do anything to make it a little better for her.”

And here’s the kicker — even if things go wrong, Gavin is still happy he did it.

“Beforehand, if she had broken up with me, I’d still do it. If she breaks up with me after, that will still be fine,” he said. “It’s not about the relationship – it’s about giving her a good life and being healthy and happy.”

Talk about a feel good story.

Follow Jena on Twitter