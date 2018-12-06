ABC News Hosts Speculate On Trump’s Funeral While Watching Bush’s

ABC News hosts Terry Moran and Devin Dwyer became somewhat distracted while covering the state funeral of the late President George H.W. Bush Wednesday as they began to discuss what it would be like when President Donald Trump is laid to rest.

As Fox News reports, the correspondents couldn’t seem to remember who was being buried.

"Probably a different tone in that funeral… first, he's going to choreograph it, so there might be more trumpets and fanfare," chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran quipped during on ABC's coverage of the event.

ABC correspondent Devin Dwyer quite agreed, “Yes, he would do it bigger, one would imagine.”

Moran even guessed what Trump might say at the event — if he were able to speak — suggesting the president might assess his funeral as "the best presidential funeral ever."

“No one will ever have seen anything like that funeral,” Moran predicted.

TheWrap was perhaps the first media outlet other than ABC to notice the analysis, suggesting things became “uncomfortable” when the two newsmen focused their attention away from Bush and on to Trump.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor found the exchange to be “despicable garbage” but told Fox that it shouldn’t surprise, given that so many mainstream media journalists “use every single event to attack Trump” instead of sticking to the story at hand.

“To mock him during the coverage of the [former] president’s funeral is just despicable garbage. I would say ABC News should apologize, but it wouldn’t be sincere if it did. This is about the billionth example of unprofessional journalism in their attacks on Trump. It’s only more outrageous because of the solemn occasion,” Gainor told Fox News.

The funeral featured eulogies from a presidential historian, former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Sen. Alan Simpson and former President George W. Bush.

The interplay between the Trumps and the four past presidents present at the event was the source of much media conversation. Melania Trump shook former President Bill Clinton’s hand while Hillary Clinton merely watched.

