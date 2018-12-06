Alyssa Milano: Take Betsy DeVos’s Title IX Proposals ‘And Shove It Up Her –‘

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano is encouraging others to fight back against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s proposed Title IX rules aimed at protecting the rights of the accused and clarifying the definition of sexual harassment.

Milano is seen in a video sitting next to a Christmas tree with a book called “One ShIXtty Gift,” where she explains why DeVos’s proposed rules would hurt college students. The video was produced by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campus sexual assault organization It’s On Us, according to Cosmopolitan.

WATCH:

“Title IX protects women that much she knew and something so good simply won’t do,” Milano read. “All night she stayed up her mind ablaze, the shitty ideas pouring onto the page. No more investigations for off-campus rape, bars and house parties would totally be safe. The meaning of harassment she would remove, squeeze and twist until it was hard to prove.”

Toward the end of the video, she urges others to comment on the proposal. The public comments section for the proposal is open till Jan. 28, 2019. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Calls Out Mob That Descended On Tucker Carlson’s Home: ‘This Is Not Ok’)

“Take Betsy’s shitty gift and shove it up her –,” Milano said.

Title IX is a federal statute passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs receiving government funds. The proposals were released on Nov. 16 and were meant to clarify rights and options for students and clarify the role universities play in sexual harassment complaints.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) was another entity against the new proposals, suggesting in a tweet on Nov. 16 that the new Title IX rules would “inappropriately” favor the accused.

