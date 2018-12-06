Antifa Member Tells Journalist ‘Death Is Coming To You’

An Antifa protester in Seattle told journalist Andy Ngo that “death is coming to you,” with the crowd of protesters continuing to call him a “Nazi fascist.”

The footage was posted by Ngo on Twitter Dec. 1. Ngo was previously allegedly assaulted at a protest in Portland, Oregon, on Nov. 17, according to his Twitter. Ngo spoke of who attacked him as “a mob of masked individuals in black.”

“They also targeted my equipment,” he tweeted in November. “They called me a fascist & Islamophobe.”

Here is a compilation video of the footage, as well as other journalists getting attacked by protesters. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

