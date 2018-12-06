This Latest Superhero Movie Is Expected To Make A Sickening Amount Of Money

“Aquaman” is expected to make a ton of money overseas.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Warner Bros. decided to unfurl Aquaman first in China, followed by additional foreign markets next week, in order to get a jump on a crowded pack of year-end holiday films, including Mary Poppins Returns and Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. Aquaman debuts in North America on Dec. 21, the beginning of the lucrative year-end holiday corridor. Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, Aquaman could earn anywhere from $50 million and $70 million in its debut at the China box office.

Do you hear that wonderful and glorious sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of buckets of cash being poured down on “Aquaman.” You simply can’t hate on those kinds of numbers at all.

As I’ve already noted, the superhero film is expected to earn $65 million in its domestic opening when its released December 21. That pushes it’s anticipated opening hauls in each country to more than $120 million. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

If this movie crushes the way it’s anticipated to, you can expect many more of them to get pumped out as fast as the study can make them. That’s just how Hollywood works.

I can’t wait to see if this movie lives up to all the hype. Something tells me it should. Jason Momoa has been a star ever since his days in “Game of Thrones.” Why would this be any different? It shouldn’t be. Let’s go!

