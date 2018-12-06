Cardi B’s Breakup With Offset Reportedly Happened Because Of This Other Female Rapper

Cardi B and Offset are going through a very public breakup, and new details indicate the trouble may have been brewing for quite some time.

According to a new report, the female rapper split from her Migos group member husband after rumors came out that he was not being faithful to her. (RELATED: One Of The Most Powerful Couples In Music Has Broken Up. Is Love Officially Dead?)

TMZ claims Cardi B broke things off after she found out Offset was trying to have a threesome with female rapper Cuban Barbie and another woman named Summer Bunni. Both of them are considered to model their style after Cardi B, and Cuban Barbie also happens to be a female rapper.

Here’s Cuban Barbie:

And here is Summer Bunni:

Yesterday, a string of embarrassing text messages between Offset and Summer Bunni leaked. The texts allegedly show the two planning to meet up for a threesome.

Praying for all the ladies who have to regularly decipher texts like those Offset sends. “New or lean” is he serious?!? pic.twitter.com/RT0Uagcg4k — ashley (@aplusashley) December 5, 2018

And while conflicting reports have indicated that Cardi B, who just gave birth to Offset’s child earlier this year, may take him back, it seems unlikely. TMZ reports Cardi is “deadly serious,” about the breakup.

You hate to see this kind of thing happen. It’s unfortunate for everybody involved. But I think the buried lede here is that Offset seems to spell New Orleans like “new or lean.”

Maybe Cardi dodged a bullet here…

Follow Jena on Twitter