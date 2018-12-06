Former Community College Dean Arrested After Allegedly Embezzling 15k For Her Wedding And Travel

A former Iowa community college dean was arrested for embezzling $15,000 from the school, according to an audit, and spent the money on a wedding, travel and personal expenses.

Beth Kulow, 35, was arrested on Monday for falsifying public records and three counts of second-degree theft, according to The Associated Press on Thursday. She was released from jail with a court appearance pending for later in December.

Southwestern Community College hired auditors to look into Kulow’s spending history after she said she attended a training in Ohio that never happened, The AP reported Thursday. An audit found she stole $15,000 from the school between 2015 and 2018, and sent altered emails so she wouldn’t be caught.

Some of the money was spent on her wedding in 2017.

Kulow resigned from the community college in October, Channel 13 reported Wednesday.

SWCC President Barb Crittenden said Kulow admitted to taking two trips and making personal purchases, according to The AP. (RELATED: Private And Religious Schools That Do Not Provide ‘Substantially Equivalent’ Education To New York’s Public Schools Could Lose State Funding)

Kulow was hired as the SWCC Dean of Student Services in 2013.

Southwestern Community College did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

