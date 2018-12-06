Cuomo Condemns Lemon For What He Said He’d Do To Trump At HW’s Funeral If He Was Obama

CNN’s Don Lemon said Wednesday night that he would have snubbed President Donald Trump at former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral if he was former President Barack Obama. Chris Cuomo, whose show airs immediately before Lemon’s, condemned those remarks.

WATCH:

“Nope, couldn’t do it. I’m not that big a person. I would hope that I would be, but I don’t — I can’t fake the funk as they say. I’m not saying the Obamas did that, but there they go, right there,” Lemon stated. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Kisses Don Lemon After Attacking Sarah Sanders)

” I don’t think it’s about faking the funk. I think it’s about showing respect for something bigger than them,” Cuomo responded.

“Why would they do it when he doesn’t? But I understand what you’re saying,” Lemon followed up. “What are you talking about, Chris? They showed respect for the office the way they conducted themselves in office.” (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

As Trump and Melania entered the National Cathedral to honor the late president, both of them shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with the 44th president and former first lady Michelle Obama.

He added, “No scandal. There was no trash. There was no affair.”

“They showed the ultimate respect for the office. They do not have to show respect for someone who does not respect them, someone who tweets out pictures of them behind bars. You don’t have to show respect for that kind of person. Let me show you what I would have done,” Lemon continued.

Lemon then called over someone who works on the show, and the camera panned out to show a man approaching Lemon. The man reached his hand out for a handshake, and Lemon promptly turned his back to him.

“You’re petty and small,” Cuomo interjected.

Lemon answered, “I’m not petty and small. That’s real, brother. That’s real.”

