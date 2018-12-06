Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On Another Unreal Show. The Highlights Are Mind-Blowing

Your first name

Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson is quickly cementing himself as one of the most exciting players in college basketball history.

The young player has made a name for himself by putting together absurd highlights. Wednesday night was no different against Hartford in a 84-54 win.

He went off for 18 points, 12 rebounds and a whole bunch of wild highlights. Check out some of the videos below. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

It doesn’t make any sense at all how Zion is so damn athletic. Yet, you can count on something wild happening just about every single time he steps onto the floor.

That block last night was unbelievable. It looked like it was from a volleyball match and not a basketball game. I absolutely can’t wait to see what Williamson does in the NBA.

I have no doubt Williamson will continue to dominate the college basketball arena for the remainder of the season.

Duke might be very hatable, but I think we all agree Zion is one hell of a fun player to watch.

