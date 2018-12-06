George H.W. Bush Shaved His Head To Support Secret Service Agent’s Sick Son

The week has been full of heartwarming stories of the late President George H.W. Bush.

The 41st president died Friday and there has been a state of mourning across the nation since. Bush has been memorialized by his family, friends and former colleagues in ceremonies in Washington DC, Houston and College Station. The memories shared by those close to Bush have been hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure. However, one of the most touching memories was shared by a very unlikely source, The United States Secret Service.

On Twitter, the Secret Service shared a never before seen photo and story of George Bush with a shaved head. The tweet went on to explain that Bush had shaved his head bald in support of an agent’s son, who had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“In ’13, Timberwolf learned that the 2-year-old son of an agent on his detail was diagnosed with leukemia & the detail was going to shave their heads,” the States Secret explained, “You can see what happened, in classic 41 manner.” (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

“Timberwolf” was the Secret Service code name for George H.W. Bush.

Everyone’s #TuesdayThoughts are on President Bush & we wanted to share a memory. In ’13, Timberwolf learned that the 2-year-old son of an agent on his detail was diagnosed with leukemia & the detail was going to shave their heads. You can see what happened, in classic 41 manner. pic.twitter.com/3Y0vnjNruJ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 4, 2018

A second photo in the post showed Bush and the boy posing with the dozens of members of the 41st president’s security detail— all with shaved heads. The story has a happy ending, however, according to Twitter user Ben Harris.

This is them in 2016. pic.twitter.com/6paFz5F091 — Ben Harris (@btharris93) December 4, 2018

President Bush’s casket traveled from a memorial service in Washington, D.C. to Texas on Thursday. The 41st president’s final resting place will be alongside the late Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, and his daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of 3, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.