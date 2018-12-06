George H.W. Bush’s Passion For Skydiving

Since the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, his life has been examined from every angle, and discussions about his legacy have persisted.

However, while many might not have agreed with the 41st president’s decisions on policy matters, one can’t help but admire his boldness that persisted into his ’80s and ’90s. (RELATED: Then Vs. Now: How The Liberal Media Reported George H.W. Bush’s Legacy)

Few endeavors are as daring as jumping out of a plane. However, that didn’t deter Bush. The former president loved to skydive, even doing so in celebration of both his 85th and 90th birthdays.

Here are the best highlights from Bush’s adventures in the sky.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow William Davis on Twitter