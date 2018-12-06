George W. Bush Thanks Supporters For Making His Dad’s ‘Last Ride So Special’

Former President George W. Bush thanked supporters in Navasota, Texas, Thursday for making former President George H. W. Bush’s “last ride so special.”

“Thank you for making 41’s last ride so special,” Bush, the 43rd president, captioned his post on Instagram, showing the back of his head as he looked out a rain-soaked window from onboard the Union Pacific train.

The train was carrying the casket of Bush, 41, to his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Out the window, Bush, 43, waved at all the people along the train route, who had come out to pay their final respects and say goodbye to the 41st president, standing under umbrellas and carrying American flags.

The train, numbered 4141 and painted blue and white like Air Force One, read, “George Bush 41 Presidential Library And Museum” with the American flag painted on it.

The final route followed a week of ceremonies honoring and celebrating the president’s life and service to the country.