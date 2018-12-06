George W. Bush Thanks Supporters For Making His Dad’s ‘Last Ride So Special’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Former President George W. Bush thanked supporters in Navasota, Texas, Thursday for making former President George H. W. Bush’s “last ride so special.”

“Thank you for making 41’s last ride so special,” Bush, the 43rd president, captioned his post on Instagram, showing the back of his head as he looked out a rain-soaked window from onboard the Union Pacific train.

The train was carrying the casket of Bush, 41, to his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures) 

 

Out the window, Bush, 43, waved at all the people along the train route, who had come out to pay their final respects and say goodbye to the 41st president, standing under umbrellas and carrying American flags.

People line the road as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush heads to the Union Pacific train facility on December 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to a Union Pacific train on December 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

The train, numbered 4141 and painted blue and white like Air Force One, read, “George Bush 41 Presidential Library And Museum” with the American flag painted on it.

People wave at the train carrying the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University on December 6, 2018 in Navasota, Texas. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

People wave at the train carrying the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University on December 6, 2018 in Navasota, Texas. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The final route followed a week of ceremonies honoring and celebrating the president’s life and service to the country.

