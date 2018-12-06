Girl Is Learning Ultimate Lesson In Bullying From Dad Who Won’t Tolerate It

An Ohio dad made his daughter walk five miles to school in 36 degree weather after she was suspended from a school bus on Friday for bullying.

Matt Cox’s daughter was kicked off the bus for bullying, according to a Facebook video posted on Monday. Cox indicated this was the second time she was kicked off the bus and wanted to teach her a lesson on bullying.

“I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this but that is alright because I am doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying,” Cox said in a vehicle as his daughter was seen walking on the side of the road.

Cox also gave a heads up to children watching that bullying will not be tolerated. (RELATED: New Mexico Principal Bullies Pro-Second Amendment Student)

The daughter seemed to have learned her lesson and has a “new outlook on bullying,” according to an update by Cox.

Kirsten, the daughter, indicated she was bullied by kids that were bigger than her, 13 ABC reported. The five-mile walk was done in a period of three days and completed the final two miles of her walk Wednesday.

While Cox received praise from many for his parenting style, some disagreed with his methods.

“Dad needs to do some intense self healing work to be able to show up as a figure that is able to be present and compassionate to his daughters needs,” Facebook user Jessie Ellis said in a comment. “Kids who feel heard loved and cared for don’t bully.”

Facebook user Frédéric Lupien felt that walking was parenting, but posting the video on Facebook was a form of bullying.

The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted Cox over Facebook Messenger, but did not immediately receive a response.

