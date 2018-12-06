Gun Test: Marlin’s 1895 SBL Z Trapper .45-70

I don’t know if Marlin’s late-1990s introduction of the 1895G “Guide Gun” was single-handedly responsible for the resurgence of the .45-70 in popularity, but it sure must’ve helped. In the two decades since, the “instant classic” big-bore levergun has seen myriad variations — both factory and custom — takedown versions, big loops, stainless steel, long mag tubes, half-mag tubes, ghost-ring sights, even a new big-bore chambering or two (remember the .450 Marlin?). For many of us, however, the .45-70 is still the Belle of the Ball.

The latest incarnation, the Marlin 1895 SBL Trapper, may well be the handiest and most sensible of ’em all. Featuring a 16.5″ barrel as opposed to the 18.5″ of the original Guide Gun (plus a compact 35″ OAL), the Trapper pretty much distills every innovation visited on the original since.

It’s stainless steel with a black synthetic pistol-grip stock and large-loop lever (SBL, incidentally, stands for “Stainless Big Loop”). Although no one in their right mind is going to emulate a “Chuck Connors M92 twirl” with it, it looks pretty cool and does have an advantage for gloved hands in cold weather. The rifle as issued comes with an excellent Skinner aperture rear sight and white-lined blade front. Too low-tech a sighting arrangement for you? Stick a rail on it if you feel the need for optical enhancement.

Oh, one more thing. It’s got an industrial strength recoil pad, which you’ll appreciate if you’re nutty about .45-70 loads approaching low-end .458 Winchester performance (some approach way too close for my comfort). I did my share of launching hard-cast Garrett and Buffalo Bore stuff downrange back in the day, but now prefer to take things a bit easier. But then I’ve mostly used the .45-70 as a hog gun — although some were pretty big hogs, granted. This, of course, is a task for which the stodgy old Remington 405-gr. JSP is just about perfect. Or any one of several faster 300-gr. JHP loads. But I’ve heard and seen the results of guys using those stompers on dangerous stuff. And the Trapper SBL — hell, any modern M95 variant — will handle them. It’s your call as to whether your shoulder can. Mine used to.

I chronographed three loads with the Trapper SBL, trying to pretty much cover the bases in terms of what’s out there in a general sense. Here’s what we got: Winchester 300-gr. JHP (1,590 fps), Hornady 325-gr. LeverEvolution (1,758 fps) and HSM 430-gr. HC Bearstopper (1,708 fps). Published velocity claims for these three indicate a loss of 290, 257 and 73 fps respectively. Yep. The shorty barrel does affect velocity. But after all, we’re dealing with a big old bullet that was never going to rival the .270 Winchester on the Richter Scale of Flatness anyway. The first two were quite comfortable, the HSM Bearstopper — as the name indicates — was on the energetic side and was least affected by the short barrel. It wasn’t unbearable (couldn’t resist that one). Just stout.