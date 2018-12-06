Ivanka Turns Heads In Peach-And-Black Skirt Combo At Innovation Summit

Ivanka Trump got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a great peach and black skirt combo Thursday at a CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C.

The first daughter displayed her great fashion sense once more in the floral-patterned skirt that went down past her knees — which she paired with a high-collar long-sleeved black top as she joined IBM Corporation CEO Ginni Rometrty and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon at a roundtable discussion. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She topped off the look with loose hair, dangling black earrings and black high heels.

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

“The #FutureOfWork is at the forefront of the Admin’s priorities. Recognizing the critical importance of public-private sector collaboration, today I joined IBM CEO Ginni Rometty & Walmart CEO Doug McMillon at Business Roundtable to discuss how we can work together to prepare Americans for the jobs of today + tomorrow,” Trump captioned her post on Instagram, along with a picture from the day’s event.

Earlier this week, the first daughter made headlines when she wore a gorgeous black dress with boots at a workforce development event held in northern Virginia.

Trump also dazzled over the weekend during the G-20 Summit in Argentina, when she stepped out in an off-the-shoulder white pantsuit and black heels ahead of a dinner held at the Colon Theatre.