Ivanka Turns Heads In Peach-And-Black Skirt Combo At Innovation Summit

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a great peach and black skirt combo Thursday at a CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump speaks during the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, DC on December 6, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump speaks during the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, DC on December 6, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

The first daughter displayed her great fashion sense once more in the floral-patterned skirt that went down past her knees — which she paired with a high-collar long-sleeved black top as she joined IBM Corporation CEO Ginni Rometrty and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon at a roundtable discussion. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

IBM Corporation CEO Ginni Rometrty (L) speaks with Ivanka Trump (C) and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon (R) during the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, DC on December 6, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

IBM Corporation CEO Ginni Rometrty (L) speaks with Ivanka Trump (C) and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon (R) during the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit in Washington, DC on December 6, 2018. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

She topped off the look with loose hair, dangling black earrings and black high heels.

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
(Photo: Getty Images)

“The #FutureOfWork is at the forefront of the Admin’s priorities. Recognizing the critical importance of public-private sector collaboration, today I joined IBM CEO Ginni Rometty & Walmart CEO Doug McMillon at Business Roundtable to discuss how we can work together to prepare Americans for the jobs of today + tomorrow,” Trump captioned her post on Instagram, along with a picture from the day’s event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Earlier this week, the first daughter made headlines when she wore a gorgeous black dress with boots at a workforce development event held in northern Virginia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Trump also dazzled over the weekend during the G-20 Summit in Argentina, when she stepped out in an off-the-shoulder white pantsuit and black heels ahead of a dinner held at the Colon Theatre.

US President Donald Trump (C) calls her daughter White House adviser Ivanka Trump to join her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (3-L), Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina's First Lady Juliana Awada (L), prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) calls her daughter White House adviser Ivanka Trump to join her wife US First Lady Melania Trump (3-L), Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri (2-L) and his wife Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada (L), prior to a gala at the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018 in the sidelines of the G20 Leader’s Summit. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump melania trump
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller