Will Kareem Hunt Play In The NFL In 2019 Following Allegations Of Violence? Here Are The Odds

Oddsmakers don’t expect Kareem Hunt to take a snap in the NFL in 2019 after he appeared to get physical with a woman in a video.

According to OddsShark, Hunt’s odds of playing are +175, which is just over 36 percent. His odds of sitting out of the league for the whole season are -260.

Will Kareem Hunt play a down during the 2019 NFL regular season? Yes +175 (36.4% probability)

If you’re asking for my humble opinion here, I’d actually bet yes. I know that I’ve routinely said he won’t be signed this season, and I believe that to truly be the case. (RELATED: Will A Team Sign NFL Player Cut After Alleged Violence Against A Woman? Here’s What Executives Are Saying)

The Chiefs didn’t waste a second of time before kicking him to the curb after the TMZ video became public.

However, next season is a totally different story. People have short memories in the outrage culture we live in. Things happen all the time that force the media cycle to reset and move onward to something new.

If Hunt goes on a very public PR campaign about violence against women, donates some money to a few good causes and appears to have actually changed, then I think there’s a very real chance a team takes a chance on him.

If a few backs go down on a contender, you can bet there’s a general manager who will be willing to take the risk. Plus, you’d be getting him super cheap. There’s nothing better in the NFL than a cheap young player.

Mark my words, Hunt might be down and out right now, but I doubt that lasts forever. Now, if a video comes out that he did something even worse than kicking a woman on the ground, his career is over forever.

Until that happens, there is a chance he plays next season.