Lindsey Vonn Tells Fans She Needs More Time To Heal Before She Can ‘Race Again’

Lindsey Vonn gave fans an update Thursday and shared that she needs more time to heal before she can “race again” and compete for Ingemar Stenmark’s record.

“Hey guys…Despite a positive checkup with my doctor, I still need a little bit more time until I can race again,” the 34-year-old Olympic Gold medal skier captioned her post on Instagram. “I feel good and I am training as hard as possible, but I’m not going to return until I feel strong enough to win…” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest 2018 U.S. Female Winter Olympians [SLIDESHOW])

“So the hunt for [Ingemar] Stenmark’s record will have to wait just a little longer…” she added. “A huge thank you to my fans and team for the support #myinspiration #sorrystmoritz #illbeback #stenmarkisalegend.”

Vonn announced earlier this year that the 2018-2019 season would be her last as an alpine ski racer, record or not. She is four World Cup wins away from the record.

“Even after two ACL reconstructions, MCL dislocation, multiple meniscal repairs, four tibial plateau fractures, a spiral fracture of my humorous with a plate and 18 screws, a broken ankle, broken fingers and many concussions, I have never questioned my decision to keep skiing,” the Olympic medalist explained.

“Now, as the oldest Olympic medalist at 34 years old, I’ve come to realize that while I’ve accomplished great things with skiing, I need to look past podiums, goals, and competition and find out what my future looks like without it,” she added. “I need to accept that I am good enough without skiing because, at this point, my health and my family need to come first.”

Vonn continued, “Regardless of the record, I am still proud of who I am and what I have accomplished during my career. I have nothing left to prove to myself or anyone else. I am not the nervous little girl standing on top of a mountain anymore; I am a woman ready for the next chapter. I can do this! My legacy will be more than skiing and there are many chapters left to write.”

The World Cup champion has had one heck of a career, winning “82 World Cups, nine world championship medals, 20 World Cup titles and three Olympic medals.”