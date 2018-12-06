Lonzo Ball Silences All Of His Critics With Unreal Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball had a dunk for the ages Wednesday night.

Ball, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, threw down a wicked dunk against the San Antonio Spurs.

He cocked the hammer back and let it fly on a defender who foolishly decided to stay near the rim. You can watch the awesome play below.

Lonzo Ball THROWS DOWN THE HAMMER pic.twitter.com/MMgYlav7cg — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) December 6, 2018

What do I always say about dunking and defense? Either wrap the guy up so he can’t even get off of the ground, or get the hell out of the way. Trying to contest the play is never an option. You’re just asking to get put on a poster.

If you see a guy barreling down the lane with a full head of steam, just move out of the damn way. It’s not hard to figure out. I’d rather get yelled at by a coach for lackluster defense than end up on SportsCenter with a guy elevating over me. (RELATED: LeBron James S igns With The Lakers)

Having said all of that, it’s great to see Lonzo pull off a play like this. Due to his father, he’s one of the most under-appreciated players in the entire league. The guy can flat out play, but LaVar seems to garner the majority of the attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Oct 10, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

Lonzo can play, and is going to be a major key to the Lakers’ future. As more time passes, I have a feeling more people will realize just how correct I am.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter