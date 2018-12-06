The Media Put Bush, McCain On Pedestals After Their Deaths To Attack Trump

WATCH:

Both the late President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain received heartfelt tributes from members of the media after their deaths. But the accolades and statements of support for the two late Republican leaders are very different than the media’s perception of them during their times in office.

Media personalities, such as MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough and “The View” host Joy Behar, have all used Bush’s death as an opportunity to attack President Donald Trump. Instead of accurately retelling Bush’s legacy, which had its flaws, they put him on a pedestal to criticize Trump. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Behar tried to use Bush’s death to attack Trump for his views on climate change, but she was met by Meghan McCain, Sen. McCain’s daughter, who balked and argued that the time should be used to pay respect to Bush. Several months earlier, however, McCain was also criticized for taking a shot at the president while eulogizing her own father back in September.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she said, referencing Trump’s presidential campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” The late Sen. McCain and Trump had butted heads on numerous occasions leading up to the 2016 campaign and into Trump’s presidency.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow Mike on Twitter