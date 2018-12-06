Melania Wows In Off-The-Shoulder Black Dress At WH Hanukkah Reception

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump turned heads Thursday when she showed up wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder dress at a Hanukkah reception held at the White House.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence attend a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet holocaust survivors during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the little black dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Holocaust survivors during the festive gathering in the East Room.  (RELATED: Don’t Listen To The Haters: I Spent Last Night At The White House And Melania’s Christmas Decorations Are Perfect)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump(not shown) and First Lady Melania Trump(C) attend a Hanukkah reception with Holocaust survivors in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington,DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and black high heels.

U.S. First lady Melania Trump greets guests as she appears with President Donald Trump at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Judging by the photos, a good time was had by all.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a Hanukkah reception with Holocaust survivors in the East Room of the White House on December 6, 2018 in Washington,DC. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, FLOTUS shared some special time with former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush and the rest of the family who were in town for the services for former President George H.W. Bush following his passing last week. He was 94.

Trump toured the WH with the family, sharing the gorgeous Christmas decorations before serving them Christmas cookies, per a CNN report.

“A sweet visit during this somber week. Thanks to Mrs. Trump for inviting our family to the White House to see the Christmas decorations and our old friends, the residence staff,” Laura Bush captioned her post on Instagram.

 

