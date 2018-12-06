Melania Wows In Off-The-Shoulder Black Dress At WH Hanukkah Reception

Melania Trump turned heads Thursday when she showed up wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder dress at a Hanukkah reception held at the White House.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the little black dress as she and President Donald Trump greeted Holocaust survivors during the festive gathering in the East Room. (RELATED: Don’t Listen To The Haters: I Spent Last Night At The White House And Melania’s Christmas Decorations Are Perfect)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and black high heels.

Judging by the photos, a good time was had by all.

On Tuesday, FLOTUS shared some special time with former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush and the rest of the family who were in town for the services for former President George H.W. Bush following his passing last week. He was 94.

. @realDonaldTrump joined @FLOTUS and @laurawbush briefly earlier today during Bush family White House tour. He also posed with them for a group photo in the State Dining Room. (Credit: Andrea Hanks/Official White House photo) pic.twitter.com/z2874bDG05 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 5, 2018

Trump toured the WH with the family, sharing the gorgeous Christmas decorations before serving them Christmas cookies, per a CNN report.

“A sweet visit during this somber week. Thanks to Mrs. Trump for inviting our family to the White House to see the Christmas decorations and our old friends, the residence staff,” Laura Bush captioned her post on Instagram.