Mikaela Shiffrin Just Cemented Herself As One Of The Most Elite Skiers Of All Time

U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin is officially one of the most elite skiers to ever grace the planet.

The Colorado native, 23, has been skiing competitively since she was just 15 years old. Since then, she’s won two Olympic gold medals, won the Alpine Ski World Cup twice, and is also a three-time world slalom champion. (RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic Skier Boyfriend Sent Home For ‘Disciplinary Reasons’)

And on Wednesday, Shiffrin further cemented herself as one of the most elite skiers in the world when she won the won gold in the World Cup super giant slalom event at the Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup.

This is especially noteworthy since it makes Shiffrin the first skier to win all six disciplines in the Tour. No other skier — male or female — has ever done this.

The six disciplines are: slalom, giant slalom, Super-G (super giant) slalom, downhill, combined, and overall.

And she’s not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Congrats to Mikaela!

