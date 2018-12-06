Mikaela Shiffrin Just Cemented Herself As One Of The Most Elite Skiers Of All Time
U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin is officially one of the most elite skiers to ever grace the planet.
The Colorado native, 23, has been skiing competitively since she was just 15 years old. Since then, she’s won two Olympic gold medals, won the Alpine Ski World Cup twice, and is also a three-time world slalom champion. (RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic Skier Boyfriend Sent Home For ‘Disciplinary Reasons’)
WOW! Where to begin?! So many people to thank for the amazing weekend!! I am astounded by the absolutely incredible job that the organizing committee and volunteers did to put on such a special event at @killingtonmtn. And you – all of the fans – THANK YOU SO MUCH for braving the weather and coming out, on Sunday especially. Almost 40,000 fans in two days on U.S. soil?! I could hear you from the start and it was one of the most unbelievable things I have ever experienced. Thank you so much, your cheers carried me down the mountain. Last but certainly not least – thank you to my family and my team for your support. CONGRATS to @petravlhova13 and @hansdotterfrida for the great race…and @nina_obrien and @paulamoltzan on career-best performances yesterday!! @usskiteam
And on Wednesday, Shiffrin further cemented herself as one of the most elite skiers in the world when she won the won gold in the World Cup super giant slalom event at the Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup.
This is especially noteworthy since it makes Shiffrin the first skier to win all six disciplines in the Tour. No other skier — male or female — has ever done this.
The six disciplines are: slalom, giant slalom, Super-G (super giant) slalom, downhill, combined, and overall.
And she’s not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. Congrats to Mikaela!