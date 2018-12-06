Milwaukee Bucks Star Bullies Blake Griffin With Humiliating Dunk

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might have murdered Blake Griffin’s soul Wednesday night.

The “Greek Freak” literally bullied and pushed the Detroit Pistons forward all over the place until he turned around to smash down a dunk during his team’s 115-92 win.

I’m not exaggerating one bit when I say I think you can literally watch Griffin’s soul die in realtime in the video.

Giannis bullied Blake pic.twitter.com/bOK6U2XO3n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2018

Griffin might be one of the best players in the entire NBA, but I’m pretty sure he has to retire immediately. You simply can’t continue playing after humiliation like that. I’m confident that’s the law and mentioned somewhere in the Constitution and Bill of Rights as well. (RELATED: Lonzo Ball Silences All Of His Critics With Unreal Dunk)

Look, I’m even a fan of Griffin and his game. The dude is one of the most athletic players the league has ever seen. There’s plenty to love there, but this is more about having principles more than anything else. We simply can’t have a league where guys are allowed to keep playing after getting smacked around like that.

Giannis probably didn’t mean to end his career on that play, but that’s pretty much what he did.

View this post on Instagram Great team win!! #StayFreaky #FearTheDeer A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Dec 5, 2018 at 8:28pm PST

Sorry, Blake. It’s game over. Take your money, go home, retire and enjoy life. Your playing days are a thing of the past.

