Morning Mirror: Ann Coulter Drops Stink Bomb On Presidential Funerals

Quote of the Day:

“Mere mortals dare not dream of the sheer power with which Piers Morgan self-owns.”

— Sam Baker, Axios. It’s not unusual for people to hate Morgan. A news station in Britain recently used him to raise money for cancer. And then in November, he told Ariana Grande’s mom that her daughter shouldn’t use nudity to sell her music.

Story alert: If you’re thin-skinned media, you’re screwed

“Hi friends — over the past year, have any prominent media figures slid into your DMs (or your boss’s DMs!) to whine and/or yell at you for mildly criticizing them? pls DM or email me if so ashley.feinberg@huffpost.com.” — Ashley Feinberg, HuffPost. (RELATED: BRIAN STELTER’S DORKIEST MOMENT EVER)

OUCH! Ann Coulter drops a bomb on presidential funerals

“Inasmuch as presidential funerals are turning in month-long affairs, could we roll the Carter and Clinton funerals into one?” — Ann Coulter, conservative commentator, bestselling author. Coulter takes as much as she dishes out. A recent congressional candidate, Randy Bryce (D), once made fun of her, claiming she has an Adam’s apple. She shot right back at him. Bryce lost his race.

How to make George H.W.’s death all about me

“My thoughts today are also with President George H.W. Bush’s speechwriter, @michaeljohns, who I worked for @Heritage. While I was still in college, Michael had the confidence on [stet] me to offer me a spot on his speechwriting team in the White House.” — Jeff Stier, senior fellow, Consumer Choice Center.

Gossip Roundup

NYP‘s Page Six: Monica Lewinsky spotted in deep convo with former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers. Here.

NYP: BBC host walks out of her show and hangs herself. Here. Weirdly, the post was published in the category of “living.”