POLL: Will Urban Meyer Coach Again? The Results Might Surprise A Ton Of People

People aren’t convinced that Urban Meyer’s days coaching college football are over.

Meyer will retire from coaching Ohio State after the Rose Bowl, and he will be replaced by offensive coordinator Ryan Day. Now, we know that Meyer once upon a time stepped away from coaching when he left Florida. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Stepping Down At Ohio State. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

That lasted for about a year before he took the OSU job. That’s why I asked the people on Twitter, “Do you think Urban Meyer will coach football again?”

Of the 1,171 voters, 65% of people voted yes.

Do you think Urban Meyer will coach football again? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2018

I didn’t vote in my own poll because I’m an ethical guy, but I absolutely would have voted for yes. I don’t know the extent of Meyer’s health problems or what’s going on behind the scenes. The only person who knows that is Meyer, his family and his doctors.

What I do know for sure is that Urban Meyer is a ball coach, and coaches want to do what gives them joy. That’s winning a lot of games and making a ton of money doing it.

There is a high probability that USC is looking for a new football coach by this time next season. You know what USC has? One of the most prestigious programs in America, a lot of money to pay Meyer and an extremely fertile recruiting ground.

All those ingredients add up to the perfect sauce Meyer would need to bring a title to the Trojans. He’s already got three rings. Why not go get a fourth on the West Coast? It almost makes too much sense. Plus, USC just inked Kliff Kingsbury to a deal to be their new offensive coordinator. The entire situation almost makes too much sense.

