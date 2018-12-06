Redskins Star QB Reportedly Has Major Surgery Complications After Leg Injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith sounds like he hasn’t had the easiest time since injuring his leg.

According to the popular Redskins publication Burgundy Blog, Smith has had some complications with the surgery and might have a “post-op infection.”

My curiosity about Alex Smith’s silence evoked a tip, which prompted some research, which yielded more info, which feels solid. I’m told Smith indeed still in hospital with post-op infection. Will likely require re-intervention, incl possibly “partial reconstruction.” — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) December 6, 2018

According to TMZ, the team released the following statement after the Burgundy Blog tweet:

On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans. Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time.

Smith went down against the Houston Texans with one of the most graphic injuries I’ve ever seen. He was quickly whisked away to the hospital with a broken tibia and fibula, where it sounds like things took a turn for the worse. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see thatd #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

You just hate to hear news like this. Smith is one of the coolest guys in all of sports, and he’s one of the most legit guys in the entire NFL. You never want to see people get hurt, especially guys of his caliber.

Let’s all hope he is able to bounce back soon. The Redskins damn sure need him. However, if he never plays again, I think he’ll still be okay. He has more than $70 million in guaranteed money coming to him from the Redskins.

