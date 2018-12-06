DEBATE: Should The Redskins Have Signed Colin Kaepernick?

Your first name

Another NFL team with quarterback issues has passed on signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Washington Redskins have been in need of another quarterback following injuries to starter Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy. However, the Redskins appear to be sticking with Mark Sanchez as their starter and recently signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to back him up. (Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Attacks The NFL After The Redskins Don’t Sign Him)

Kaepernick has been out of the league for the past two seasons, and doesn’t appear to be any closer to a return.

Are the Redskins and other teams making a mistake?

The Smoke Room team discusses this controversy in the latest edition of “The Smoke Show.”

SUBSCRIBE HERE

And Check Out Our Most Popular Smoke Show Episodes:

Eagles’ Chris Long Has Beef With The Smoke Room?

Jena Greene Wore A Picnic Blanket To Work Today

Does Becky Hammon Have What It Takes To Coach In The NBA?

Follow William Davis on Twitter