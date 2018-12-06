Domestic Violence Allegations Against Redskins Player Take A Dark Turn

Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis is claiming she lied when she recanted claims he beat her in early 2018.

Foster was arrested in late November after allegedly striking Ennis at a hotel in Tampa prior to a game for the San Francisco 49ers. He was released and picked up by the Redskins shortly afterwards. Now, Ennis’ is claiming her previous claims of domestic violence were true, despite the fact she recanted. (RELATED: The NFL Has Stopped Player Accused Of Domestic Violence From Taking The Field For The Redskins)

ESPN wrote the following on her Thursday “GMA” appearance and the situation:

Ennis accused Foster of assaulting her in the February incident, but those charges were dropped in May when she recanted her allegations. She told GMA she lied when she recanted, saying she did so out of love. “Love will have you doing things that’s not in your best interests,” she said, adding, “I did what I had to do for the person I love. I thought that he would change.” … The Redskins have said they did their own investigation into the allegations against Foster. Team president Bruce Allen said earlier this week that the Redskins had “heard a side of the story that is different.”

Obviously, this isn’t a great situation for anybody involved. Ennis claimed he beat he before, walked the claim back, claimed he beat her again and is now claiming the original claim was also true. It’s a disaster of a situation to know what is and isn’t true.

The NFL has to be so upset that this story continues to stay in the news.

The reality here is that there is no good outcome at all. Foster won’t be taking the field anytime soon for the Redskins because he’s on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that won’t stop people from constantly talking about him.

You have to sit back and wonder if the Redskins are regretting the decision to claim Foster off of waivers. It’s just a PR nightmare. Something tells me they might do things a bit differently if they could go back in time.

