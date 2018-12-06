A Transgender Woman Is Highly Favored To Win Miss Universe. Here Are The Wild Odds

Your first name

A transgender woman from Seville is favored to win the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, according to new odds out Thursday.

Angela Ponce was born a biological male, stands at 5 ft. 9 in. and claims to have started identifying as a woman at age three. She’s from Spain originally and has been competing in beauty pageants for years.

And at age 27, she’s the heavy favorite to take the Miss Universe crown according to odds obtained by The Blast. (RELATED: Meet Spain’s First Transgender Woman Competing In The Miss Universe Pageant)

Ponce’s odds have been set at +600, according to MyBookie.ag. Miss USA trails behind at a distant second, set at +2000. Obviously, these odds are still astronomically high and +600 is nowhere close to a guarantee, but it’s certainly something.

This year’s pageant is being held in Bangkok Thailand and takes place on December 16 at 7 p.m.

