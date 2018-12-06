US Flies ‘Extraordinary’ Mission Over Ukraine In Big Show Against Russia

The U.S. military conducted an extraordinary flight over Ukraine in a major show of force against the Russian government amid tensions in the region, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

JUST IN: @DeptofDefense says US & allies conducted an “extraordinary flight” over Ukraine under the Open Skies Treaty. pic.twitter.com/xnYqFMqG4i — W.J. Hennigan (@wjhenn) December 6, 2018

“Today the United States and Allies conducted an extraordinary flight under the Open Skies Treaty. The timing of this flight is intended to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine and other partner nations, DOD said. “Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea near the Kerch strait is a dangerous escalation in a pattern of increasingly provocative and threatening activity.”

DOD declared “the United States seeks a better relationship with Russia, but this cannot happen while its unlawful and destabilizing actions continue in Ukraine and elsewhere.” (RELATED: Trump Cancels Putin Meeting)

The major U.S. flight over Ukraine comes after President Donald Trump canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 over the tensions in Ukraine. The tensions came after Russia opened fire on a Ukrainian vessel at sea in disputed waters recently, wounding three sailors. Russia subsequently seized three Ukrainian ships in the area and claimed that the vessels were in violation of its territory.

The president said he was “not happy” with Putin’s decision and later said in a formal statement:

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

….in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Russia, Ukraine and the West have been engaged in a years-long conflict over the Crimean Peninsula. Russia claimed to annex the Ukrainian territory in 2014, drawing widespread criticism for violating flagrantly violating international norms. Significant western sanctions have been placed on Russia for the annexation.