Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell Posts Photo Of Herself Getting A Snake Massage

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell is known for her typically colorful and high-fashion Instagram page, but she took it in a different direction Thursday when she posted a photo of herself wrapped up in snakes.

You read that right. Real, live snakes.

The model, 28, reportedly visited Serpentessa, which is a health and wellness facility in New York City centered almost entirely around snakes. It offers treatments like snake massages, starting at $297 for an hour and 15-minute session, all the way to a full body emersion — cobras included. (RELATED: Star Victoria’s Secret Model Reveals Disgusting Beaty Treatment Ahead Of Fashion Show)

“Entwine in Interspecies Love to Remember your Wild Divine Nature Get present, embrace Power and embody Pleasure,” Maxwell wrote in a caption of a photo of herself wrapped up by snakes. “Thank you Serpentessa for the amazing experience.”

The treatment is supposed to relax the person receiving the treatment, claiming the boa constrictor’s twisting motions actually relax a person.

Aside from this being an absolutely asinine claim, I’m pretty sure spending almost $300 just to let a boa constrictor climb all over you for an hour is one of the stupider things you can do for yourself. I’d rather sleep on a bed of nails for a year than let a potentially deadly snake come within a country mile of me. But that’s just me.

