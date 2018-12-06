The XFL Has Announces The Eight Cities That Will Get Teams

The XFL has selected and announced the eight cities it plans to establish its first teams in.

We’ve been following the XFL pretty closely. Early this year, pro wrestling executive Vince McMahon announced he was re-upping the XFL in January. And ever since then, he’s been quietly preparing to take the world by storm and challenge the NFL’s relative market dominance. (RELATED: New Professional Football League Launching To Challenge The NFL And XFL)

And just in time before the end of the year, the XFL released a list of the eight cities it plans to play in.

Those cities are:

Seattle

Los Angeles

Dallas

Houston

St. Louis

New York

Washington, D.C.

Tampa Bay

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The first games will kick off during the weekend of February 8-9, 2020, just after the Super Bowl.

We’re about to live in a world where football is on all the time. Truly a beautiful thought.

Follow Jena on Twitter