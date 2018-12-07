Access Lost Files With This Deal On An Adapter

Do you have old PCs and laptops lying around your house? You probably know you have semi-important files on those computers but are unsure how to ever access them. The answer is right here. Just plug a SATA drive to you computer with this adapter for faster data transferring. Backing up or moving files has never been easier.

Believe it or not, this very handy adapter is just $20 with the code JSH83963.

WEme USB 3.0 to SATA/IDE Adapter with Universal 2.5″/3.5″ Hard Drive Disk Converter for HDD/SSD & IDE HDD, Support 6TB and One-Touch Backup, Include 12V 2A Power Adapter + USB 3.0 Cable for Laptop on sale for $19.99 with code JSH83963

Need to add USB3.0 superspeed ports and/or an ethernet port to your laptop? For that, there is this adapter, also from WEme. With the code FFLERYW2, it is just $17.

WEme Ethernet Adapter 2-in-1 USB C to Gigabit Ethernet Converter (Compatible Thunderbolt 3), Aluminum USB 3.0 RJ45 Network Adapter with 3 Port Hub for PC/ Mac/ Linux, Macbook Air, Windows Surface Pro on sale for $16.99 with code FFLERYW2

