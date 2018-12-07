Afternoon Mirror: Reader Asks ‘What Is Wrong With You?’

Quote of the Day:

“We don’t want the story to be about us.”

— Yeah, wink! wink! Look, no one wants a bomb in his workplace. CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter, who showed up to the “bomb scare” late last night during Don Lemon‘s show. Stelter attempted to hog the spotlight. Thankfully Don, in his magical fur-hooded jacket outside the Time Warner Center, wasn’t having it. Police evacuated CNN HQ in Manhattan Thursday night after someone from the South phoned in and said there were five devices in the building. Police searched the building and thankfully found nothing. Last night, just before all this shit went down, President Trump went on Twitter and called “fake news” — a name he has consistently called CNN — the “Enemy of the People.”

A James O’Keefe fundraising pitch

“Radical activists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are about to be running D.C. Our undercover journalists must be there to greet them and hold Washington accountable — cameras ready.” — Project Veritas honcho James O’Keefe in a mass email. (RELATED: See Ocasio-Cortez’s gaffes)

Wishful thinking…

“Heading into 2020, there will be a string of senior appointees who parted ways with Trump on bad terms or think poorly of him – Sessions, Tillerson, McMaster, Kelly – who could discuss their Trump experiences in interviews.” — Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent, NYT.

Avenatti fancies himself a journalism prof

“New journalism standard – as long as you say ‘according to TMZ’ in your piece, you are good. No need to confirm or do any other reporting. No need for real sources or to seek comment. Just regurgitate whatever TMZ posts. Because it’s all about the ‘clicks…” — Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti. He’s really a classy guy. Just recently, the ladies of ABC’s “The View” were pre-mourning Avenatti after he got arrested for domestic violence allegations.

MIRROR MAILBOX: Reader thinks I need ‘help’

Subject line: “What is wrong with you?”