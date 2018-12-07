Alabama Cleans Up At College Football Awards Ceremony

The 2018 College Football Awards Show was dominated by one team.

Three Alabama Crimson Tide players took home a total of four different awards at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday night in what served as a precursor to Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award given annually to the nation’s top receiver, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was awarded the Outland Trophy given to the best lineman in the country, and quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa won the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards respectively, which are given annually to the best player in college football. (RELATED: POLL: Will Urban Meyer Coach Again? The Results Might Surprise A Ton Of People)



Of course, the biggest individual award in college football will be awarded Saturday night in New York City. The three Heisman Trophy finalists include the aforementioned Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The race is widely seen to be down to Murray and Tagovailoa.

Tua won two awards Thursday night, while Murray took home the Davey O’Brien trophy awarded to the best quarterback in the country. Haskins did not receive an award.

The race between Tagovailoa and Murray is expected to be one of the closest in recent history.

