Armed Robbers Chased Out Of Shop By Pistol-Packing Barbers [WATCH]

Two men were sentenced this week for an attempted armed robbery at a barbershop in Cleveland, Ohio, that ended unexpectedly when the would-be victims used their own weapons to fight back.

LiveLeak posted harrowing surveillance video of the shootout. The footage shows the criminals, Rayshaun Perkins and Deshon Pennyman, entering Cleveland’s Prodigy Cuts barbershop with their guns drawn and then getting the shock of their lives from not one but both barbers they were attempting to rob.

An accomplice, Ross Sumlin, had already entered the shop and was posing as a customer before texting his fellow conspirators. Soon after, Perkins and Pennyman “walked into the barbershop with guns drawn and demanded cash, prosecutors said,” according to Cleveland.com. (RELATED: VIDEO: Restaurant Employee Uses Gun To Drive Away Co-Worker’s Attacker)

When both barbers pulled their weapons and fired, the robbers ran away as they returned fire. Sumlin suffered a bullet wound to his foot while Pennyman was shot in the back. (RELATED: One Of Georgia’s Safest Cities REQUIRES Its Citizens To Own A Gun)

A five-year-old boy who was in the shop during the shootout was reportedly wounded in the foot.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Perkins was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Sumlin to 18 years, and Pennyman — who was 16 at the time of the robbery and had already pleaded guilty and testified against his co-conspirators — received 10 years.

All had been convicted of “multiple counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping in the Oct. 12, 2016, attempted robbery,” Cleveland.com reported.

