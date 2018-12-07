What Makes Donald Trump Tick?

On the Friday video edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we talk with editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller News Foundation and author of the book, “The Art of the Donald: Lessons from America’s Philosopher-in-Chief,” about what the president is really like, how he’s handling the media, and whether or not he likes the actual job of being president.

Plus, we mark the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by playing a speech you’ve likely never heard before.

Considering everything he’s given up, and the lifestyle he is used to, does President Donald Trump actually like the job of being president of the United States? Which parts of the job does he like better than others? What is the biggest misconception about the president and how does a billionaire from New York City manage to relate to a factory worker better than any other politician? Plus, what’s it like to watch Donald Trump work a diner in New Hampshire? We get all the answers.

And today is the 77th anniversary of the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. To mark the day, we play a famous and important speech you’ve likely only ever heard a line or two from — President Franklin Roosevelt’s “Infamy” speech. Lasting only 7 minutes, Roosevelt asks Congress for a declaration of war and gets it a few hours later.

You’ve likely never heard the whole speech, here’s your chance.

