Here’s Who Brett Favre Predicts Will Be The 2018 NFL MVP

Brett Favre doesn’t think Drew Brees deserves the MVP title this year.

The former Green Bay Packers superstar spoke with TMZ Sports Thursday and they asked him outright who he thinks should win MVP this year. His answer: Patrick Mahomes.

Favre started off by acknowledging that there are a lot of talented guys this year, and Drew Brees is right at the top. But he’s not his top guy. (RELATED: Brett Favre Has Some Thoughts About Aaron Rodgers’ Record Breaking NFL Deal)

“I would say right now, I’d probably have to give it to Mahomes,” he told TMZ Sports Thursday. “What Mahomes has done in his first year is incredible.”

Favre did also acknowledge that Brees is “playing the best football he’s ever played.” But Mahomes is just too good not to win it.

WATCH:

Brett Favre’s conundrum between the two isn’t exactly a new storyline. A number of major sports publications and oddsmakers are betting that the race is going to come down to Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees.

For the betting man out there: Brees is favored at -150, Mahomes comes in at number two with +100, and Philip Rivers just cracks number three at +18000.

Follow Jena on Twitter