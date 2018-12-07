CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Predicts Two Big Revelations In Mueller Probe Are About To Be Revealed

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said to expect two big revelations from Robert Mueller’s Russia probe after the special counsel reveals his findings.

“Well, you know, every time Robert Mueller has disclosed substantive findings about what he discovered in his investigation, we have learned important new things,” Toobin said on “New Day” Friday. (RELATED: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Says Manafort Is Lying Because He’s ‘Stupid, Arrogant’ Or ‘Shopping For A Pardon’)

“Here there are two very significant disclosures coming, as long as they’re not redacted too much,” he said. “One is, what did [former Trump attorney] Michael Cohen really tell him? What’s the full measure of his cooperation?”

WATCH:

Toobin said the second reveal involves how Mueller knows former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was untruthful in interviews leading up to his plea agreement.

“The second, in many ways the most interesting, is how does Robert Mueller know that Paul Manafort lied to him so much?” he continued. “What are the other facts that he uncovered that allowed him to conclude that Manafort was a liar? These are substantive areas of disclosures but — and we should get them.”

Cohen pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to lying to Congress about his involvement in trying to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to court filings released after Cohen’s plea. He then faced heavy criticism from President Donald Trump who called him “weak” and accused him of lying to negotiate a better deal for himself.

As for Manafort, the president has yet to confirm if he will grant him a federal pardon. Legal pundits have said Mueller can bring state charges against Manafort if he’s pardoned by Trump, but a case before the Supreme Court might interpret those actions to constitute double jeopardy, which would allow Manafort to walk free.

