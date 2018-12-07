Colin Kaepernick Is Expected To Actually Make A Return To Pro Football

Colin Kaepernick is the man favored to be the first quarterback signed in the new XFL.

According to OddShark, Kaepernick currently has even odds to be the first quarterback signed. He’s followed by Johnny Manziel at +200 and Michael Vick at +500.

Which quarterback will the @xfl2020 sign first? Colin Kaepernick EVEN

Johnny Manziel +200

Michael Vick +500

Tim Tebow +1000

Brett Favre +10000 Odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/1AafqCghVy — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 6, 2018

I can’t believe Kaepernick is actually favored to be the first quarterback signed. What do they know that we don’t know? I know the XFL reboot is supposed to be serious football this time around, and that there is a ton of money behind it.

Maybe, just maybe, Vince McMahon would be willing to throw enough money to get Kaepernick to play. Although, he would be forced to stand for the anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 5, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

I absolutely love the fact Manziel is the second quarterback on the list. Could you imagine the ratings for a televised primetime game between Johnny Football and disgraced former NFL quarterback Kaepernick? (RELATED: Forget About Colin Kaepernick. It’s Time For The Redskins To Sign Johnny Manziel)

Football fans everywhere would be pretty much legally required to tune in. The greatest college quarterback of the past 15 years against the man who nearly destroyed the NFL. It would be absolutely epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

I have no idea what the XFL will produce on the field, but I know Kaepernick and Manziel in the league would produce numbers.

That, my friends, is a fact.

