Comey Refuses To Comment On Rosenstein Wearing A Wire To Tape Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey refused to answer reporters Friday if he knew anything about reports that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wore a wire to record President Donald Trump.

Comey, who was testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee, spoke to reporters after testifying behind closed doors for nearly four and a half hours.

Reporters asked him if members of the committee questioned him about the reports of Rosenstein wearing a wire in a May meeting with Trump, after Comey was fired by the president.

The former FBI director said “I can’t comment on that,” in response to the question. (RELATED: Report: Rosenstein Discussed Wearing A Wire In Meetings With Trump)

Rosenstein reportedly discussed wearing the wire in meetings with Department of Justice and FBI officials after the May 9, 2017 firing of Comey, according to a report from The New York Times.

The former FBI director also told reporters that he agreed to come back to speak with Congress in a couple of weeks, but said it would likely be closed to the public.

