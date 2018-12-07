North Carolina Democrat Releases Twitter Video Withdrawing Concession Because Of ‘Shameful Criminal Activity’

Democratic congressional candidate Dan McCready released a video retracting his concession to Republican Mark Harris Friday, after multiple accusations of voter fraud.

McCready trailed Harris in the race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District back in November by a slim margin of 905 votes. The race has yet to be certified and a special election may be needed to determine the winner.

McCready said there has been “shameful criminal activity” and accused Harris of bankrolling the fraud. (RELATED: CNN’s John Avlon Says Voter Fraud In Congressional District May Lead To Special Election)

WATCH:

“Hey, folks, I’m Dan McCready. A month ago I conceded to my opponent Mark Harris in the race for North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District. But last week, we began to learn about shameful criminal activity bankrolled by my opponent to take away North Carolinians very rights to vote,” he said.

McCready then invoked his service in the Marine Corps.

“I didn’t serve overseas in the Marine Corps just to come back home and watch politicians and career criminals attack out democracy,” he continued. “That’s why today I withdraw my concession to Mark Harris, who has remained completely silent, and I call on Mark Harris tell us exactly what he knew, and when he knew it. Join me in this fight for the people whose voices were taken from them.”

