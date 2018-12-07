Dershowitz Says He Doesn’t Think Flynn ‘Really Committed Any Crimes’

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz said on “America’s Newsroom” Friday he doesn’t believe former national security adviser Michael Flynn “committed any crimes.”

Host Bill Hemmer asked Dershowitz about the Flynn memo filed on Tuesday, which was supposed to detail how Flynn has assisted the special counsel with “several” investigations. The document was heavily redacted, however, and provided little information to the public.

“What could possibly be in the wording behind this?” Hemmer asked. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Says Whitaker’s Appointment is Perfectly Legal)

WATCH:

“Well, we don’t know. This is a perfect example of Flynn, I don’t think, really committed any crimes. But because they threatened not only prosecuting him but prosecuting his son, he flipped and he pleaded guilty and now apparently he is cooperating. And that’s why the government is not seeking prison time for him,” he said.

Dershowitz said this is just another case of the government trying to put pressure on a witness to make them say what they want to hear.

“Again, that’s just the perfect example of how much power the government has to influence witnesses to tell the stories they want to hear,” he said. “As Judge Ellis put it, not only to sing but sometimes even to compose. So those redactions may contain information about that.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.