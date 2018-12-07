Donald Trump Jr. Says Socialism Will Cause Americans To Eat Dogs

Donald Trump Jr. shared a meme on his Instagram that claimed the policies of socialism will cause Americans to eat their dogs.

The meme features New York Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the text “Why are you so afraid of a socialist economy?” The image beneath Ocasio-Cortez is President Donald Trump with an overlay of text saying, “Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them.”

The reference was to places like Venezuela, where a socialist economy has left citizens to fight dogs in the street for food scraps taken from the trash.

The meme was liked over 60,000 times by Trump’s 1.5 million followers. Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic Socialist and has been an outspoken voice for more progressive policies, such as Medicare for All.

Trump Jr. captioned his Instagram post, “It’s funny cuz it’s true!!!” (RELATED: Rubio Knocks Down Kirsten Gillibrand’s Claim That The ‘Future Is Female’)

Ocasio-Cortez has made waves since arriving in Washington DC. On one of her first days in Congress, Ocasio-Cortez joined an environmental protest into Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office.