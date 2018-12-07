There Is A New Teaser For The Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones.’ Watch It Here

A new teaser for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” was released late Thursday afternoon.

Fans of the show know we were left at the end of season seven with the White Walkers breaching the wall. It was an epic moment, and something that’s been building up for years.

In the new teaser, a map of the kingdom slowly gets covered in ice, which appears to be setting the stage for a massive fight with the Night King and the army of the undead in the final season. Check out the preview below. (RELATED: Two ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Apparently Bonded Over A Lot Drugs)

As I’ve stated many times before, I simply can’t wait for the eighth season of the hit show. My expectations are sky high. We’ve been on this journey for several years, and I have complete confidence and faith that HBO won’t let us down.

Many people have debated the ending they want to see. It’s simple for me. I’m all on team Daenerys. I can’t even begin to tell you how badly I want her on the Iron Throne. Maybe it’s because she’s a smoke. Maybe it’s because I just find her entertaining.

There’s so many possibilities and potential outcomes. We all know that we’re craving the blood, the action, the twists and as many surprising deaths as we can get.

Bring it on! You can catch all the action when the final season is released in April of 2019.

