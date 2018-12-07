George H.W. Bush’s Secret Service Detail Signs Off

Former President George H.W. Bush’s Secret Service detail disbanded Friday at 6:01 a.m.

The U.S. Secret Service released their final email from the Bush Protective Division, saying, “Timberwolf’s Detail concluded at 0600 hours with no incidents to report at the George Bush Presidential Library – College Station, Texas. God speed Former President George H.W. Bush – you will be missed by all of us.” (RELATED: The Time George H.W. Bush Was Almost Eaten By Cannibals)

It was an honor. pic.twitter.com/Tjw9y4B0qo — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 7, 2018



“Timberwolf” was the code name for the former president, used by his Secret Service detail for more than 40 years. He received protection even after he left the White House in 1993 when his term in office concluded. (RELATED: OPINION: Remembering George H.W. And Barbara Bush’s White House Parties)

The senior Bush appeared to have a close relationship with his official security. In 2013, he decided to shave his head in support of a Secret Service agent’s 2-year-old son who was very ill.

This is them in 2016. pic.twitter.com/6paFz5F091 — Ben Harris (@btharris93) December 4, 2018

Bush passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 94, just more than seven months after his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush. She passed away April 17 at the age of 92.

