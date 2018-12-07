Charges Dropped Against George Lopez For Bizarre Anti-Trump Hooters Brawl

George Lopez is in the free and clear.

The comedian and actor, 57, was charged with battery last month after he got into a little dust-up with a pro-Trump fan at a New Mexico Hooters restaurant. The fan asked him to take a photo, and when he jeered, “Make America Great Again,” Lopez went off. (RELATED: George Lopez Charged With Crime Following Fight With Trump Fan)

In case you haven’t seen the video, you can watch it here:

It’s hard to make out exactly what Lopez did, but allegations that he grabbed the fan’s neck were enough for the cops to get involved.

And while Lopez was given a court summons after the incident all the way back in October, the fan was a no-show and Lopez was allowed to walk free after a notice of dismissal, TMZ reports.

Looks like Lopez is a free man once again. Hide your water bottles.

Follow Jena on Twitter